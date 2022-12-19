Pilibhit (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a truck on the Pilibhit-Bisalpur road in Barkheda area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, they said.

Preetam Ram (28), his wife Iswari Devi, and daughters Nandini (5) and Ruby (2) were killed in the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

He said the driver of the truck was detained and the vehicle seized.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said.

