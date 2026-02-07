Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Arsenal host a resurgent Sunderland side at the Emirates Stadium on 7 February 2026, as the Gunners look to extend their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table. Mikel Arteta’s side enters the fixture buoyed by a midweek victory over Chelsea that secured their place in the Carabao Cup final. Meanwhile, Régis Le Bris' Sunderland, the season's surprise package, sit eighth in the table and are firmly in the hunt for European qualification following a convincing 3-0 win over Burnley on Monday. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Arsenal vs Sunderland Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Venue: Emirates Stadium in London

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Arsenal vs Sunderland Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Sunderland match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Arsenal vs Sunderland Team News

Arsenal face a late fitness test for star winger Bukayo Saka, who is nursing a hip injury. Captain Martin Odegaard is expected to return to the starting XI after resting during the midweek cup clash, though midfielder Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Sunderland will be without their captain and former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, who misses a highly anticipated return to North London due to an ankle problem. Despite this, the Black Cats have been formidable this season, boasting a high-press style led by top scorer Brian Brobbey.

