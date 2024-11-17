Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four members of an inter-state gang of dacoits and chain snatchers, an official said on Sunday.

A number of chain-snatching incidents were reported between October 23 and 26 in several areas of Navi Mumbai, he said.

The police formed a couple of teams and conducted a probe into the cases using technical inputs. They also carried out searches in 40 to 45 housing societies as well as guest houses, the official said.

The police subsequently nabbed four persons, in the age group of 19 to 27 and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Navi Mumbai, and registered an FIR against them under section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

During their interrogation, 10 cases of various thefts -- nine in Navi Mumbai and one in Delhi -- were detected, he said.

The police also recovered a 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women), several gold chains and two motorcycles collectively valued at Rs 7.7 lakh from the accused, the official said.

Following detection of the various crimes, provisions of the MCOCA were invoked against the accused on Saturday, the official said.

