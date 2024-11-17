Bhopal, November 17: In a shocking incident in Bhopal, two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing their younger sibling, Anshul, after he brought chicken to their strictly vegetarian household. Their mother, who helped conceal the crime, was also charged, police said.

According to a report in Bhaskar, Anshul, who regularly ate non-vegetarian food outside, returned home intoxicated on Friday night with chicken. Ignoring his family's disapproval, he took the food to the kitchen, prepared his meal, and began eating. He reportedly taunted his brothers, Aman and Kuldeep, by flaunting the chicken, leading to a heated argument. Jabalpur Horror: Man Killed by Nephew for Allegedly Contributing Less for Chicken and Alcohol Party in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

The situation escalated, and in a fit of rage, the brothers strangled Anshul with a rope. The family later took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Upon receiving the hospital's report, police began investigating and found discrepancies in the family's statements. Bhopal Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beaten, Tortured and Starved by Her In-Laws for 16 Years; Rescued by Police After Distant Relative Alerts Victim’s Family (Watch Video).

The post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation. During questioning, Aman, Kuldeep, and their mother admitted to the crime. The mother was charged for attempting to cover up the murder. Both brothers were arrested, and further investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).