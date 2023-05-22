Hazaribag, May 22 (PTI) A four-year-old boy, who went missing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was found in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The boy was found living with a couple in Berokala village in Barkatha police station area, they said.

The boy was rescued from the house of one Yashoda Devi in a joint operation by the UP Police and officers of the local police station on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hazaribag) Nazir Akhtar said.

The UP Police located the boy in Hazaribag, and contacted the local police. After rescuing him, they arrested Yashoda Devi and took her to Varanasi on a transit remand, he said.

She is being interrogated to find out how the child reached her, Akhtar said.

