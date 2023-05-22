Kota, May 22: The body of an Ayurveda doctor posted at a government community health centre in the Bundi district of Rajasthan was allegedly found hanging in her house at Borkheda police station, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Dolli Suman (37), a resident of Ujjawal Vihar in Kota city and was posted as an Ayurveda doctor at a community health centre in Barundhan village in Bundi district.

Suman's body was found in her room on the second floor of her house late Sunday night, Borkheda police station Circle Inspector (CI) Babulal told PTI. She was a divorcee and used to spend most of her time at her mother's house in the Mahaveer Nagar area of the city, he said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased doctor's room, the CI added.

The police have lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code to investigate the actual cause of death and handed over her body to family members after a postmortem on Monday morning, he said. One of her family members has suspected it to be a case of murder, the official added.

