Hoshiarpur, Feb 4 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old labourer here, police said on Friday.

According to local Tanda police station SHO Sub-Inspector Harinder Singh, accused Anand Kumar was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

The victim's mother said in a complaint that she found the accused raping her daughter, the police said.

She raised an alarm, and the accused was overpowered and handed over to the police, they said.

