Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): As many as 40 people were rescued in the flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district on Wednesday.

According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.

As per a visual, locals in Indapur area in Pune rescued a man with the help of a JCB machine who washed away in an overflowing stream, due to heavy rainfall.

Water has also entered into the residential areas of Baramati in Pune. (ANI)

