Mathura (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old foreign national allegedly killed herself on Saturday by jumping off a building here, police said.

The woman leaped to her death from the Vrindavan Dham apartment, which is popularly known here as Russian building, they said.

"Forty-year-old Tanya Hemoloskiya committed suicide at around 7 pm," a police official said.

Investigation is underway to ascertain her credentials and why she took the extreme step, Superintendent of Police, City, Martand Prakash Singh said.

According to one of her friends, the woman appeared disturbed for the last couple of days, the official said.

