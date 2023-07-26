Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 26: On the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) remembered the valiant soldiers of the country by distributing 400 bee-boxes to the beekeepers of Arunachal Pradesh under the Honey Mission.

Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Commission Manoj Kumar distributed 400 B-Boxes and B-Colonies to the 40 women beekeepers from Enthem village of Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, located in the easternmost part of the country and bordering China, through a virtual medium from the western end of the country Mumbai.While addressing the beekeepers virtually Manoj Kumar first remembered the brave sons of Kargil war.

He said that on one hand, the brave soldiers of the country are affianced in protecting our Mother India, and on the other hand, our beekeepers are giving India a new identity in the world by joining the local to global campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged to the beekeepers to establish Arunachal Pradesh as the hub of organic honey production. There is a huge demand of pure honey at the international level.

In the distribution program organized online, Chairman, KVIC interacted with the beneficiaries of 12 villages of Namsai district through virtually and appreciated them for joining the Honey Mission program of PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing their views on this occasion, beneficiaries said that Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh is the only aspirational district in the state. Here the B-boxes provided by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission will provide a new means of livelihood to the tribal society which will increase their income.

A beneficiary Semonti, shared her experience with Chairman KVIC and said that besides basic training of 5 days, she was also given significant information related to bee care and honey production. Likewise, Rupanti Gogoi shared that bees provide us honey as well as products like royal jelly, wax and pollen through which additional income of lakhs of rupees can be earned annually.

Earlier, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar also visited Arunachal’s Tawang district in the second week of May to take the 'Self-reliant India' and 'Local to Global' campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the remote villages of North Eastern States. He participated in the PMEGP awareness camp here, besides visiting Khadi Eri Silk Training cum Production Center, Monpa Handmade Paper Making Unit, in addition to distribution of pickle making machine to 20 beneficiaries.

He had also distributed 400 bee boxes and bee-colonies to 40 beekeepers in two different programmes during his visit to Meghalaya in the second week of July. (ANI)

