New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected due to the 56,593 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on its Twitter handle.

The tally of active cases on Tuesday rose to 23,922 from 22,570 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,36,750, the bulletin added.

