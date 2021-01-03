Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, raising the death toll to 105, while 41 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 8,125, officials said.

The district has 305 active cases of the novel coronavirus, they said.

The 56-year-old reader of the district judge was also among the two who died on Saturday, the officials said.

Ten medical staff and five students of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College are among the new COVID-19 cases, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 710 samples were received on Sunday. The DM said 31 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,716 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)