New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The government on Wednesday said that 42 companies have been selected under PLI Scheme for white goods.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release that 26 companies will invest Rs 3,898 crore for air conditioner components and 16 companies will invest Rs 716 crore for LED component manufacturing.

It said that investments of around Rs. 4,614 crore would provide additional direct employment of about 44,000 persons.

The net incremental production is expected to be more than Rs 81,000 crore.

The Centre has given the approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for 13 key sectors with a total outlay of Rs. 1,97,291 crore in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that also aims to bring manufacturing at the centre stage.

Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is coordinating the implementation of all PLI Schemes.

DPIIT is also the nodal department for the PLI Scheme for White Goods - air conditioners and LED lights sector - with an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore.

The proposal of DPIIT for the PLI Scheme for white goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED Lights was approved by the Union Cabinet in April this year.

The release said that applications were invited for the scheme and after evaluation, 42 applicants with committed investment of Rs 4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

"The selected applicants include 26 for air conditioner manufacturing with committed investments of Rs. 3,898 crore and 16 for LED Lights manufacturing with committed investments of Rs. 716 crore," it said.

The release said that six applicants proposing FDI from countries sharing land border with India have been advised to submit approval for FDI in terms of Press Note 3 (2020) issued last year for consideration of approval under the PLI Scheme.

Four applicants are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination and its recommendations.

"The approved investments of Rs. 4,614 crore are likely to generate net incremental production of around Rs. 81,254 crore and direct employment of about 44,000 people," the release said. (ANI)

