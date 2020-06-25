Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) Forty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 2,261, a bulletin issued by the state government said.

Thirty patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, it said.

So far, 1,605 of the infected have been recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 644 and fatalities at 12, it said.

Four deaths were reported in Ranchi, two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega, it said.

A total of 1,31,813 samples have been collected, of which 1,31,169 have been tested, the bulletin added.

