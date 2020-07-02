Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): A total of 4,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 98,392 in the state.

"57 deaths and 4343 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 98,392," the state health department stated.

Also Read | Five Children Drown in Waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that There is no community transmission in the state.

"I would like to answer the Opposition leader MK Stalin's question. There is no community transmission in the state, if it happens it will be announced by the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,330 COVID-19 Cases, Total Recoveries Cross 1 Lakh.

On June 15, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government and said that the 'misreporting of COVID-19 deaths can no longer be called a mere error'.

"Such attempts to suppress information and avoid transparency by elected officials can no longer be termed as a mere error," said Stalin while speaking to reporters here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 16,514 COVID-19 cases including, 8,198 active cases, 8,063 discharged and 253 deaths as of Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)