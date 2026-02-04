PNN

New Delhi [India], February 4: BharathCloud, a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider, has announced the launch of its Delhi office as part of its expansion into North India. With this, the company plans to onboard more than 100 employees in 2026, strengthening its workforce to support growing demand for AI-ready cloud infrastructure in the country.

Also Read | 'Papa, Korea Is Our Life, You Cannot Separate Us': Ghaziabad Shock as 3 Minor Sisters Allegedly Die by Suicide, Father Alleges Online 'Korean Love Game' Trap (Watch Video).

The move comes amid rising demand for cloud solutions driven by India's digital transformation and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and data-intensive applications across government, private enterprises, MSMEs, and social sectors. The Delhi office is expected to strengthen BharathCloud's reach for enterprises in North India seeking secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud platforms aligned with India's data sovereignty requirements.

BharathCloud provides AI-ready cloud infrastructure, including Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS), zero-trust security architecture, and data protection frameworks based on multi-level access controls. Its platform supports AI/ML workloads, blockchain application migration from hyperscalers, and distributed data management, with a focus on reliability, low latency, and operational continuity.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Sao Paulo Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

Rahul Takallapally, Co-founder of BharathCloud says, "With Delhi expansion, we are positioning BharathCloud to engage more closely with AI-driven enterprises and technology hubs in North India. This move will enable us to nurture local AI and cloud talent, support organizations in deploying scalable AI/ML workloads, and accelerate the adoption of intelligent, secure, and data-resilient cloud infrastructure that drives innovation and digital transformation across sectors."

BharathCloud operates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, with a workforce of over 200 employees serving more than 1,500 clients across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, IT/ITES, startups, and media sectors. Aligned with national initiatives like Digital India and Make in India, the company develops indigenous AI-cloud infrastructure to support data localization, enterprise resilience, and the growing AI adoption, secure cloud computing, and next-generation digital solutions across India.

About BharathCloud :

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as TPN and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)