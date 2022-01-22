Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 4,393 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,31,212 till date. In the meantime, two deaths took the toll to 4,071.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Mulls To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases Decline in the National Capital.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 1,643 cases followed by the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (421) and Ranga Reddy (286), said the bulletin that gave details as of 5.30 PM.

A total of 2,319 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,95,942.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: ECI Extends Ban on Physical Rallies, Road Shows Till January 31.

The active cases were 31,199, the bulletin said.

It said 1,16,224 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 3,12,85,422.

The samples tested per million population was 8,40,554.

The case fatality rate was 0.56 per cent and the recovery rate 95.18 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)