Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu due to the police custodial death case of Ajith Kumar, the post-mortem report has revealed about 44 injuries on various parts of the victim's body.

As per the post-mortem report, Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

Ajith Kumar, who used to work as a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, who allegedly died during police custody. He was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran will visit the residence of Ajith Kumar, in Thirupuvanam, Sivagangai district, on Saturday to offer his condolences in person.

On July 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation. CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Informing about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe."

Meanwhile, on July 1, the Tamil Nadu government informed that as part of an investigation, five police personnel have been arrested in connection to the alleged custodial death case.

"In connection with the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, who died during an inquiry conducted on 28th June in Sivaganga district, six police personnel were immediately suspended from duty on the same day. Based on the findings of the post-mortem, the case has now been converted into a criminal case, and five police personnel have been arrested in connection with the incident. The case has been officially registered at the Tirupuvanam Police Station under Section 196(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, and has been forwarded for judicial investigation," the Tamil Nadu government said.

Family members of a temple guard from Sivaganga who died in police custody have alleged that the cause of death of the 28-year-old was not natural, and he passed away allegedly after being beaten and tortured during police interrogation. (ANI)

