Nashik, Nov 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 99,822 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 441 cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed four more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,777, they said.

So far, 95,339 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district following their recovery, of whom 493 recovered on Thursday alone, the officials said.

