Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,093.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported in Udham Singh Nagar, eight in Dehradun, six in Bageshwar, five in Uttarkashi, four in Nainital, two in Almora and one case each was reported from Pauri, Tehri and Haridwar, a Health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 712 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

As many as 2,502 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far, 42 have died and 27 have migrated, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)