Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Atleast 45 students and one staff member of a school and a college in Bengaluru were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said the District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban.

12 students who are in their first year of BSc nursing course at Spurthy College of Nursing, Marasur in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19, added the health officer.

While 33 students, one fully vaccinated staff member of The International School, Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19, stated the Health Officer.

Nine isolated, two asymptomatic nursing students have left for their homes in Kerala. While, one asymptomatic student had left for Mumbai, as per the health officer.

While two of the students at the school were taken by their parents to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

The cross notification was sent to all the States.

The school building has been sealed. (ANI)

