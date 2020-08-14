Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A 45-year-old man fell to his death in Nandigama town of Krishna district on Thursday while attempting to step into a lift.

According to police, the man Ramisetti Satyanarayana Prasad was a resident of Nandigama town.

Nandigama police station Assistant sub-inspector Nageswara Rao told ANI, "After opening the lift door, Prasad stepped in before the lift came. As a result of this, he fell down ahead of the lift and lost his life."

The police rushed to the spot and took the body to Nandigama Government Hospital for post mortem.

The police said a case will be filed and an investigation will be done. (ANI)

