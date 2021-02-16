Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Mumbai reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases on the second day in a row on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, it said.

On Monday, the city had reported 493 new COVID-19 cases after reporting 500-plus cases for five consecutive days since February 10.

The number of recovered patients in Maharashtra's capital rose to 2,97,101 with 340 patients being discharged from the hospitals, while the number of active patients is 5,649.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 445 days, down from 555 days on February 10.

With 13,378 COVID-19 tests carried out on Monday, the number of tests increased to 30,39,461.

Generally the civic body conducts around 15,000 tests every day.

According to a BMC official, 6,215 people -- 1,678 healthcare workers and 4,537 front-line workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 22 centers, taking the total of inoculated healthcare workers to 1,25,625.

Of 6,215 people, 212 were administered a second dose, taking the number of people given a second shot of the vaccine to 283.

