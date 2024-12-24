Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra on Tuesday said that a total of 47 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

The ASP said that 7 more people were arrested in the case on Tuesday and that 91 people are yet to be arrested.

"A violent incident took place on 24th November near the Jama Masjid area. A total of 47 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. 91 people are yet to be arrested. Today seven more people have been arrested. Evidence is being collected in connection with the incident and other accused will also be arrested soon," ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra told ANI.

The Sambhal violence raised concerns over public safety, prompting authorities to tighten security. Local police teams are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to trace the absconding suspects.

Earlier on Monday, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that the violence which involved stone-pelting during a mosque survey, has been under scrutiny.

Bishnoi stated, "Violence that took place here on November 24, to investigate that - we wrote to Lucknow FSL and the team (FSL) came and recreated the crime scene."

In connection with the investigation, a forensic team on Monday arrived in Sambhal to inspect the location where the stone-pelting incident took place. This visit was part of the ongoing efforts to gather evidence and further the probe into the matter.

As the excavation work continued in Sambhal on Monday after a stepwell was unearthed, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that they (BJP) will keep searching like this and one day will end up digging their government.

"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," Akhilesh said.

This came after an excavation team from the Archaeological Survey of India unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district on December 22.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed the discovery of a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square metres. The structure, featuring around four chambers, includes floors made of marble.

He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks."

He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The discovery came after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years. The DM has further estimated that the structure could be over 150 years old.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it." (ANI)

