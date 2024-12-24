Prayagraj, December 24: 63-year-old Ram Lakhan from Katra Dayaram village in Prayagraj was believed to have passed away on Saturday. He had been talking to neighbours outside his home when he suddenly collapsed. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. However, the elderly man is now sharing his remarkable experiences with the villagers.

Although Ram Lakhan was not breathing, his family insisted on admitting him to the hospital and providing oxygen. Despite these efforts, his condition showed no improvement. The family soon lost hope, assuming he had passed away, and began making preparations for his last rites, reported News18. Prayagraj Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Chokes to Death After Balloon Bursts While Inflating and Gets Stuck in Her Windpipe.

In a truly miraculous turn of events, after an hour and a half of being declared dead, Ram Lakhan suddenly regained consciousness. To the astonishment of doctors and his family, the 60-year-old man sat up in bed, defying all medical expectations. This unexpected recovery has left everyone in a state of disbelief, with many now convinced that Ram Lakhan, a labourer by profession, has been granted a rare second chance at life. Residing with his wife and two sons in Katra Dayaram village, the family is still in shock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).