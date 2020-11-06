Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Nine more people died from the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, taking the toll to 1,056 on Friday, while the number of infections rose to 64,538 with 473 more cases, the Health Department said.

There are 3,736 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 59,227 people have recovered and 519 migrated, according to a health bulletin.

Dehradun district registered the highest number of 163 new cases, followed by 57 in Udham Singh Nagar, 55 in Haridwar, 48 in Chamoli and 40 in Pauri Garhwal. There were 39 new infections in Nainital, 17 in Almora, 16 in Rudraprayag, 14 in Pitgoragarh, 12 in Tehri Garhwal, seven in Uttarkashi, three in Champawat and two in Bageshwar, it said.

Nine more coronavirus patients died in the state, taking the total number to 1,056, the bulletin said. PTI

