Kohima, Sep 3 (PTI) Forty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's Coronavirus caseload to 4,066, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the 49 new cases, 24 each were reported from Dimapur and Kohima districts and one from Mon district, he said.

Also Read | ASCI Ties-Up With TAM Media Research to Monitor 3,000 Digital Platforms for Misleading Advertisements.

"49 new cases of COVID19 have been reported out of 708 samples tested - 24 each in Dimapur and Kohima districts and one in Mon district," the minister said in a tweet.

With the 49 new infections, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 732. Among the active patients, six are with mild symptoms while 726 are asymptomatic patients

Also Read | Free COVID-19 Tests: Punjab Allows Free Walk-In Testing For COVID-19 in Govt Hospitals, Caps Rate in Private Hospital at Rs 250.

All precautionary measures to contain the spread have been initiated, he asserted.

A Health department official said 101 COVID-19 patients have tested negative for the virus during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,314.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has increased to 81.51 per cent, he said.

Of the total 4,066 COVID-19 cases in the state, 732 are active, 3,314 people have recovered from the disease, 10 have died and 10 have migrated to other states.

A total of 1,726 armed forces personnel have been detected with COVID-19 in the state along with 1,278 returnees from other states, 765 traced contacts and 297 frontline workers, the official said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,933 followed by Kohima (1,294), Mon (289), Peren (268), Zunheboto (114), Tuensang (68), Phek (32), Mokokchung (28), Wokha (24), Kiphire (11) and Longleng (5).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)