Leh, Mar 16 (PTI) A moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted the Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds, an official of the Meteorological department said.

He said the depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the surface of the earth at latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.

