Amritsar, Sep 11 (PTI) The police have arrested five men here and recovered heroin, cash and illegal firearms from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Vikramjeet Duggal said 1.5 kg heroin, Rs 7.88 lakh in cash, two automatic pistols and 13 live cartridges were seized from the accused.

Also Read | COVID-19 TPR Drops to 15.19% in Kerala, Reports 20,487 Fresh Cases in Past 24 Hours, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed all the accused on the outskirts of the city near Vallah bypass here after intercepting their car, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Masih, Luvpreet Singh, Jugal Kishore and Vishal, all residents of Amritsar, they added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Cuts Friend’s Leg After Argument Breaks Out Between The Two in Jaisalmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)