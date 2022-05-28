New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Ahead of the by-election to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat in Delhi, five Congress leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Saturday.

Sandeep Tanwar, who had contested the assembly polls in 2015 and 2020 from Delhi Cantonment seat on the Congress ticket, was inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party candidate for the Rajinder Nagar by-polls Durgesh Pathak.

Former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee member Rajkumar Sharma, Youth Congress Committee office bearers of Karolbagh district Suryansh Tanwar and Rajneesh Tanwar as well as Dinesh Nirman are the four other leaders who were inducted into the AAP, the party said.

Senior AAP leader Singh called the joining of these leaders a shot in the arm of the party ahead of the by-poll which is scheduled to be held on June 23.

“Sandeep Tanwar is the national in-charge of print and electronic media of AICC (All India Congress Committee) OBC Morcha. He is also the national vice president of the Federation of Association of Small Industries of India," he said.

Tanwar had also served as general secretary of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Committee. He was a councillor from Delhi Cantonment in 2008-2015 and 2015-2020, Singh added.

"Sandeep Tanwar belongs to Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha and has a stronghold there. I am sure his joining will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party's poll prospects and ensure the party candidate wins the by-elections with a huge margin of votes,” he added.

The newly-inducted party member said AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak will win the by-poll with a thumping majority.

