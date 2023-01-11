Singhbhum, January 11: As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The evacuation operation is underway. Manipur IED Blast: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in IED Explosion Inside Community Hall in Khongjom.

Further details are awaited.

