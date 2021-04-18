Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 18 (ANI): At least five persons were killed after a fire broke out in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday.

Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

"Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals," Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police, said.

The police officer added an investigation will be done into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

