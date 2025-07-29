Ranchi/Deoghar/Dumka, Jul 29 (PTI) At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured on Tuesday after a collision took place between a bus with passengers on board and a truck, loaded with cooking gas cylinders, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits around 4.30 am when the bus collided with the vehicle, an officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues New Social Media Guidelines, State Employees Barred From Publicly Criticising Govt Policies on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and More.

"At least five people were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus with Kanwariyas on board collided with a truck, transporting gas cylinders, near the Jamuniya forest in Deoghar's Mohanpur," Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva.

Also Read | Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee's Claims Baseless, Say 'Viral Video Is Fabricated'.

At least 23 Kanwariyas were injured in the accident and taken to various hospitals and nearby primary health centres, including the the Saraiyahat PHC in Dumka, another official said.

Casualties may increase as the condition of several injured is serious, he added.

The district administration has been alerted after the accident, he said.

Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar said the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple.

Traffic Deputy SP Laxman Prasad, however, said at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident, and the injured were being sent to hospitals.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)