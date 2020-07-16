Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) At least five people were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday evening, police said.

Nine people were travelling in the car, police said, adding that five including the driver died on the spot and four others suffered injuries.

The vehicle fell into a gorge about 200-feet-deep near Sunku Tapri on the Kharamukh-Bharmaur road, they said.

The deceased were identified as Luv Kumar (22), the driver of the car, Jyoti Prakash (18), Amit Kumar (22), Anil Kumar (22) and Rahul (22).

The injured -- Karan Sharma (20), Ankush (19), Sunil Kumar (18) and Aman (15) were taken to the district hospital, they said.

Chamba superintendent of police Monica Bhutunguru and other police personnel reached the spot for rescuing the injured.

Prima facie, rash and negligent driving seems to be the cause behind the accident. So, an FIR has been registered against the driver under sections 279, 337 and 304 A of IPC at Bharmaur Police Station, they said.

