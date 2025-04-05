Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 5 (PTI) Five people, including a 13-year-old girl, died and several others were injured after a mini bus they were travelling in allegedly rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Jewargi taluk of this district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The passengers, all residents of Bagalkote, were en route a dargah in the Kalaburagi district when the accident occurred at around 3.30 AM, they said.

According to the police, the truck whose tyre got punctured was parked on the left side of the road. The driver was busy changing the tyre when the mini bus carrying passengers to dargah hit the truck from behind.

The impact of the accident was such that five people died on the spot while several other passengers were injured, A Srinivasulu, Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi, said.

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The driver of the mini bus fled the spot after the accident, he added.

The exact number of people injured in the accident is being examined, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the absconding driver.

