New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A five-member inter-ministerial team of the central government will visit Telangana for two days beginning Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the recent heavy rains and floods, officials said.

Incessant rains last week caused flooding in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana leaving three people dead.

The team will visit the state for two days beginning Thursday and will submit a report on its return, the official said.

A joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry will lead the team.

Hyderabad and some parts of Telangana had witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century last week.

In Hyderabad, rains led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city and its outskirts. PTI ACB

