Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while five fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, raising the infection tally to 1,08,306 and the death toll to 1,668, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 232 are from the Jammu division and 255 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Air India Allows No-Show Waiver, One Free Reschedule to Passengers Unable to Reach Delhi Airport Today Due to Traffic Chaos.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 111 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Srinagar which recorded 110 fresh infections.

The Union Territory has 5,275 active cases of the novel coronavirus, while 1,01,363 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Had Boiled Veggies, I Had Missi Roti with Dahi, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Two of the new deaths linked to the pandemic are from Jammu and three from the Kashmir region, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)