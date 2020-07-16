Guwahati, Jul 16 (PTI) Five more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 40 lakh people in 27 of the state's 33 districts are affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over 4 lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 97 across the state. While 71 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

