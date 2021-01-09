Gangtok, Jan 9 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,984 on Saturday as five more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

East Sikkim district reported four new cases and South Sikkim one, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 369 active cases, while 5,391 people have recovered, 129 patients have succumbed to the infection and 95 have migrated to other states, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,567 samples for COVID-19, including 181 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

