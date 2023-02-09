Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said five new traffic police stations will be opened in Bengaluru and they will be provided with a DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), staff, vehicles, and all the equipment to deal with traffic density.

Besides, the construction of 12 new corridor roads will be taken up in the State capital, he said.

"Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city with 5,000 new vehicles added to the roads daily. Besides, this city has a floating population of nearly 10 lakh people daily. There is a need to chalk out short-term and long-term plans to deal with it. Under the Amrit Nagarotthana scheme, the construction of 11 overpasses is sanctioned," Bommai said.

Stating that it is for the first time in the history of Bengaluru that 11 overpasses have been sanctioned within one year, he said, the big changes in Bengaluru would provide long-lasting solutions to the citizens.

"Under the same scheme, a Rs 3,000 crore grant had been released for the construction of roads. A special commissioner has been appointed for traffic management and now traffic problems have been reduced. Vehicles coming from outside had been regulated by deploying more traffic police personnel to prevent traffic snarls," he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking after dedicating an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in Mahadevapura Zone here on Thursday.

Highlighting that the sub-urban train project and satellite ring road work is in progress, Bommai while speaking about grants given for Bengaluru's development said, a decision regarding PRR (peripheral ring road) will be taken soon.

"The Metro 3rd stage work has started and Rs 2,000 crore has been sanctioned to deal with the problems of Rajakaluve (storm water drains). Grants had been released for the development of Bengaluru. The work on the installation of the sluice gates in the important tanks is going on. Eleven overpasses will be completed within one year," he said.

"Ours is a responsive government and gives priority to Bengaluru. The ministers have done a good job in their respective portfolios. The government is working hard to protect the Brand Bengaluru," he added.

