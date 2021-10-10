Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): A couple and their three children died after the wall of a house collapsed in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Two other children of the couple sustained minor injuries in the mishap that took place in Kothapalli village overnight.

"The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot", a senior police official said

He said that two surviving children suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a government hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

