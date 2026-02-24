Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A private double-decker bus overturned on the Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway on Monday, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured.

According to a police official, the bus was travelling from Ludhiana, Punjab, to Motihari, Bihar, when the accident occurred near the Purvanchal Expressway toll gate.

"This evening, the police got the news that a double-decker sleeper bus from Ludhiana, Punjab, to Motihari, Bihar, near the Purvanchal Expressway toll gate, had overturned. The police, administration and ambulance arrived at the spot. In this incident, five people, including a woman, a man and three children, have died. Immediately, the police rescued the rest of the people and sent them to the PGI Trauma Centre and KGMU for treatment," said a police official.

According to the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, Vijay Vishvas Pant, out of the 31 injured passengers, 17 of them have been referred to the higher centre for further medical treatment.

"Out of the 31 injured passengers, 5 have been reported dead. 17 of them have been referred to another centre," Pant told ANI.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh stated that they will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and will take action against the culprits.

"A thorough investigation of this incident will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty... The government expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and stands with them..." Singh told ANI.

In a separate incident, four people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on the morning of February 21.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to immediately reach the accident site and ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out. (ANI)

