Guwahati, Jul 19 (PTI) Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam where the deluge has hit over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of the state, according to an official bulletin issued on Sunday.

One death each was reported from Baghbar in Barpeta district, Baganpara in Baksa district, Bilasipara in Dhubri district, Mayong in Morigaon district and Kaliabor in Nagaon district, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),

The death toll due to floods and landslides this year has increased to 110, with 84 dying in flood-related incidents, it said.

The ASDMA said over 25.29 lakh persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.53 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with around 3.44 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 3.41 lakh people.

Till Saturday, more than 27.63 lakh persons were affected due to the deluge across 26 districts.

