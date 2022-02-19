Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Five women, who had gone missing in Jammu district, were traced and united with their families on Friday, officials said.

Two different complaints were lodged at police station R S Pura and Bishnah in this regard, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

Special police teams were formed and after hectic efforts, one of the women was found in Punjab, while the others were traced from Jammu, they said.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)