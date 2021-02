Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Security forces and civil society organisations have jointly destroyed poppy crop spread over 50 acres in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said on Thursday.

The drive was undertaken at Tuinuphai village on Wednesday, he said.

The destroyed poppy plants could have yielded around 250 kg of opium, the official added.

