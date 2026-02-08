Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said that leadership is not confined to positions of authority but is reflected through ideas, values, and service to society, as per a press release.

The Odisha Governor on Saturday addressed the gathering at the release of two books authored by former Odisha Cabinet Minister and former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Suffering From PCOD Dies After Ward Boy Posing as Doctor Administers Injections at Home in Vashi; Accused Arrested.

The books released on the occasion were 'E Mati Katha Kahe' in Odia and 'Buxi Jagabandhu: The Great Commander' in English. Describing the event as a celebration of literary excellence, Governor Kambhampati said it also reflected the enduring public and intellectual legacy of Harichandan.

According to the press release, in his address, Kambhampati highlighted the author's lifelong commitment to constitutional values, public welfare and intellectual pursuits. He traced Harichandan's journey from the legal profession to public life and noted his firm stand on judicial independence and civil liberties, even at personal cost.

Also Read | ‘True Friend, Full of Trust and Understanding’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor said his contributions across legislative, executive and constitutional roles demonstrated deep concern for education, health, agriculture and social justice.

Referring to 'Buxi Jagabandhu: The Great Commander', the Governor said the book is a powerful tribute to Odisha's Paika hero and documents one of the earliest resistance movements against colonial rule. Such works, he said, help restore historical perspective and inspire patriotism among younger generations.

Describing 'E Mati Katha Kahe' as a reflective collection of essays, Kambhampati said the book gives voice to the soul of Odisha, with thoughtful reflections on democracy, Odia identity, national leadership and spiritual traditions, including the Nabakalebara of Lord Jagannath.

The Governor urged students, youth and readers from all walks of life to read the books and imbibe the values they convey. He also commended the publisher and editorial team for their contribution to cultural enrichment through meaningful publications.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also attended the programme, said the two books authored by Biswabhusan Harichandan are a source of inspiration for society. He said the Paika Rebellion of Khordha deserved recognition as India's first armed struggle for independence and added that the books would instil patriotism, sacrifice and democratic values among the youth.

Biswabhusan Harichandan, the author, also spoke on the occasion. Among others who addressed the programme were Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, former MP and Founder of the Sambad Group Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, and Professor Bhagaban Jayasingh, translator of 'Buxi Jagabandhu: The Great Commander'. Professor Bijayananda Singh delivered the welcome address, the press release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)