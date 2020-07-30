Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in an agricultural field at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station area here on Thursday, police said.

Police said the victim's body sustained bullet injuries and he was found dead in the fields.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on, they added.

