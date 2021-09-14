Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man when she was returning home in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Parvez, has been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she was raped by the accused and also threatened her.

The accused was caught by people when he tried to escape after committing the crime, police added.

