Nashik, Jul 29 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 13,227 on Wednesday with the addition of 500 new infections, health officials said.

The viral infection claimed 12 more lives in the district, taking the death toll to 484, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again': Lockdown Extended Till August 31, Malls And Market Complexes Allowed to Open in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon And Other Cities.

Of the 12 deceased, 11 were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits (the city) and one from outside the district who was receiving treatment here.

So far, 10,280 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery - 509 of them on Wednesday, the officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Today Joined Stakeholders From Banks and NBFCs to Discuss & Deliberate on Vision and Roadmap for the Future: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)