Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Gujarat reported 505 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,55,354, the health department said.

With three new deaths, the state's COVID-19 fatalitiesrose to 4,363, it said.

At the same time, 764 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,44,403, improving the recovery rate to 95.71 per cent.

There are 6,588 active cases now, with the condition of 53 of these patients being critical.

